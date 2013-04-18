Factbox: Industrial accidents in the last two decades

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some of the world’s worst industrial accidents in the last 20 years after a deadly explosion and fire at a fertilizer plant in the small Texas town of West on Wednesday.

May 1993 - Over 200 workers are killed by a fire at a toy factory near Bangkok, Thailand.

November 1993 - Fire in a Sino-Hong Kong joint venture toy factory in southern Shenzhen province, China, kills 84 workers.

November 1993 - Explosions and fire in the explosives workshop of a chemical plant kill 61 workers in central Hunan province, China.

December 1993 - Fire sweeps through the dormitory of a textile factory in Fuzhou, China, killing 61 sleeping women workers.

June 1994 - A textile plant at Zhuhai, China, burns down and then collapses. The official death toll was 76, but unofficial reports say at least 200 died.

May 2000 - An explosion at S.E. Fireworks in Enschede in the Netherlands kills 20 people and injures about 1,000 as a fireball rips through the town, leveling more than 400 homes.

August 2001 - Three people are killed after an explosion at one of Europe’s largest gas-fired power stations at Teesside, northern England. The 1,875-megawatt plant was operated by U.S. energy group Enron.

September 2001 - An explosion at a fertilizer factory in the French town of Toulouse run by AZF, a division of TotalFinaElf, kills 30 and injures 2,000 in surrounding areas.

October 2002 - At least two people are killed and 26 are injured when an explosion rocks a coke plant run by steelmaker Arcelor near the eastern town of Liege in Belgium.

May 2004 - Nine people are killed in an explosion which flattens a plastics factory in the Scottish city of Glasgow. More than 40 are injured. ICL Plastics and Stockline Plastics were in charge of the factory.

July 2004 - At least 15 people are killed and more than 100 injured when an explosion rips through the underground pipeline in the industrial zone of Ghislenghien, 25 miles southwest of Brussels.

March 2005 - An explosion at BP’s Texas City, Texas, refinery kills 15 workers and injures 180 in one of the worst industrial accidents in U.S. history. The explosion occurred when hydrocarbon liquid and vapor was released from a “blowdown stack” and ignited.

December 2005 - Fire breaks out after a wave of explosions rips through a fuel depot at Hemel Hempstead north of London. Police said the explosions, which injured 43 people, one seriously, appeared to be an accident. The depot, the fifth largest in Britain, is jointly run by oil companies Total and Texaco.

January 2006 - Explosion and collapse of a coal mine in Sago, West Virginia, kills 12 of 13 miners trapped for two days.

August 2007 - Six miners die when the Crandall Canyon coal mine in Utah collapses. Three members of a rescue crew die in a cave-in ten days later.

April 2010 - Explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig kills 11 rig workers and unleashes the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history that spills 4.9 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

June 2010 - At least 116 people are killed in a fire which destroys shops and housing in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.

August 2012 - An explosion tears through Venezuela’s biggest refinery, killing 39 people, wounding dozens more and halting operations at the Amuay refinery in Venezuela in the worst accident to hit the OPEC nation’s oil industry.

September 2012 - A fire races through the Ali Enterprises garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi, which made ready-to-wear garments for Western stores, killing 289 workers and injuring 110 more.

November 2012 - A fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory in Dhaka, kills 112 workers and injures more than 150. Three supervisors of the Bangladeshi garments factory are arrested days later.

April 2013 - A deadly explosion rips through a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, leveling dozens of homes and buildings. The death toll is unknown. More than 160 people were injured.