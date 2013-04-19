FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mayor says 14 dead in Texas fertilizer plant blast
#U.S.
April 19, 2013 / 12:12 AM / in 4 years

Mayor says 14 dead in Texas fertilizer plant blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WEST, Texas (Reuters) - The death toll in the West, Texas, explosion at a fertilizer plant has reached 14 people, Mayor Tommy Muska said on Thursday.

Among the 14 are four emergency medical technicians killed in the blast, which occurred on Wednesday evening after emergency responders rushed to put out a fire at the plant.

Five volunteer firefighters are officially listed as missing but feared dead, Muska said.

Earlier on Thursday, officials put the death toll at between 5 and 15.

Reporting By Carey Gillam; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
