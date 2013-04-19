FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll revised to 12 in Texas fertilizer plant explosion
April 19, 2013 / 2:12 PM / in 4 years

Death toll revised to 12 in Texas fertilizer plant explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the West community participate in a candlelight vigil at St. Mary's Church a day after a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WEST, Texas (Reuters) - Twelve people were confirmed dead and approximately 200 injured after a fiery explosion at a Texas fertilizer plant late on Wednesday, a Texas state official said on Friday.

Jason Reyes, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the bodies were found mainly in the area of the plant explosion.

On Thursday, officials had initially said the death toll was between 5 and 15. The mayor of the small town of West, Texas where the blast occurred, Tommy Muska, later said that 14 people died, including some paramedics.

Reporting By Carey Gillam; Writing by Greg McCune and Doina Chiacu

