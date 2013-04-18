Obama offers support, prayers after Texas fertilizer plant blast

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart Joint Base Andrews in Washington enroute to Boston to attend a memorial service for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama offered his prayers for the victims of an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, Texas, and said federal emergency officials had offered help to local and state officials who are responding to the tragedy.

“West is a town that many Texans hold near and dear to their hearts, and as residents continue to respond to this tragedy, they will have the support of the American people,” Obama said in a statement.