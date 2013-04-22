FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to attend memorial service for West, Texas victims on Thursday
April 22, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to attend memorial service for West, Texas victims on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama plans to attend a memorial service on Thursday for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, the White House said on Monday.

The service will be at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Obama will be in Texas for the dedication in Dallas of the George W. Bush presidential library on Thursday. He has a Democratic fundraiser planned in Dallas on Wednesday night.

The plant run by West Fertilizer Co. in the small Texas town exploded on Wednesday, killing 14 people, nearly all of them emergency responders, and injuring dozens more.

The blast gutted a 50-unit apartment complex, demolished about 50 houses and damaged a nursing home.

Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson

