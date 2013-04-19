FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FAA closes airspace over Boston manhunt area
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 19, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

FAA closes airspace over Boston manhunt area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace over a 7-mile-wide stretch of the northwest Boston area on Friday to provide a “safe environment for law-enforcement activities” as police searched for a second Boston Marathon bomb suspect.

The restriction, which echoes similar measures imposed after Monday’s bombing, applies to all aircraft flying below 3,000 feet, according to an FAA bulletin.

There were no immediate reports of restrictions at Boston’s Logan airport.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.