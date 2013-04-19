FAA closes airspace over Boston manhunt area

Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace over a 7-mile-wide stretch of the northwest Boston area on Friday to provide a “safe environment for law-enforcement activities” as police searched for a second Boston Marathon bomb suspect.

The restriction, which echoes similar measures imposed after Monday’s bombing, applies to all aircraft flying below 3,000 feet, according to an FAA bulletin.

There were no immediate reports of restrictions at Boston’s Logan airport.