A photograph of Djohar Tsarnaev, who is believed to be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, is seen on his page of Russian social networking site Vkontakte (VK), as pictured on a monitor in St. Petersburg April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

BOSTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Boston declined to say whether they would file criminal charges against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, on Sunday and said they would not hold a press conference regarding the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.