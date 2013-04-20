FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three people questioned in connection with Boston bombings
April 20, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 4 years

Three people questioned in connection with Boston bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three people in New Bedford, Massachusetts were questioned and released on Friday in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings, law enforcement officials said.

The announcement came as police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers suspected of carrying out the twin blasts on Monday that killed three people and injured 176 others at the finish line of the Boston foot race. His brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed overnight.

“No one was detained. No one was arrested,” a spokesman with the Massachusetts FBI office said.

Earlier in the evening, Lieutenant Robert Richard of the New Bedford Police said that two men and one woman had been questioned “on the assumption there is an affiliation with suspect number two” - a reference to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Reporting by Edith Honan and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Stacey Joyce and Paul Simao

