Second suspect in Boston bombing is bleeding, seriously injured - police

Watertown, Massachusetts (Reuters) - The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said.

The suspect, identified as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was discovered hiding in the stern of a boat parked in the backyard of a suburban Boston area home, said David Procopio, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities captured him after getting a tip from a resident who saw blood near the boat.