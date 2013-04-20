FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second suspect in Boston bombing is bleeding, seriously injured - police
April 20, 2013 / 1:45 AM / in 4 years

Second suspect in Boston bombing is bleeding, seriously injured - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Watertown, Massachusetts (Reuters) - The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said.

The suspect, identified as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was discovered hiding in the stern of a boat parked in the backyard of a suburban Boston area home, said David Procopio, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities captured him after getting a tip from a resident who saw blood near the boat.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Paul Thomasch

