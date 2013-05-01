FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

Suspects accused of undermining Boston probe handed over to marshals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The three young men charged with helping a suspect in last month’s fatal bombing attack at the Boston Marathon cover his tracks were handed into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after their initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Kazakhstani nationals Azamat Tazhayakov, 19, and Dias Kadyrbayev, 19, were earlier charged with conspiring to obstruct justice and the third man, a U.S. citizen named Robel Phillipos, was charged with making false statements to investigators.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber; Writing by Scott Malone

