Agents from several federal agencies including the FBI and ATF arrive on scene after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police have not taken anyone into custody in connection with their investigation into Monday’s Boston Marathon bombing, Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said on Tuesday.

A total of 176 people were treated at area hospitals as a result of the attacks and 17 are in critical condition, Davis told a news conference.