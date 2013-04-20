FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI interviewed Boston bombing suspect in 2011: source
#U.S.
April 20, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

FBI interviewed Boston bombing suspect in 2011: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tamerlan Tsarnaev (L), 26, is pictured in 2010 in Lowell, Massachusetts, and his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is pictured in an undated FBI handout photo in this combination photo. REUTERS/The Sun of Lowell, MA/FBI/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI in 2011 interviewed the elder of the two brothers who are suspects in Monday’s deadly Boston Marathon bombings, acting at the request of an unidentified foreign government, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Friday.

The FBI’s dealings with Tamerlan Tsarnaev - who died overnight in a shootout with police - did not produce any “derogatory” information, and the matter was put “to bed,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The revelation is the first indication that Tamerlan Tsarnaev and his younger brother, Dzhokhar, were known to U.S. security officials prior to Monday’s bombings, U.S. authorities said.

Reporting By Warren Strobel; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
