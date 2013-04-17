Disaster compensation expert Feinberg appointed to run Boston fund

Special Master of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Kenneth Feinberg speaks as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg looks on during a news conference imploring 9/11 responders to encourage lawsuit plaintiffs to accept a $ 712.5 million settlement agreement in New York October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BOSTON (Reuters) - Kenneth Feinberg, the attorney who oversaw compensation funds for victims of the September 11 attacks and the Virginia Tech shootings, will administer the fund for those affected by the Boston Marathon bombing, officials said on Wednesday.

Feinberg will serve as administrator of the One Fund Boston, Governor Deval Patrick and Mayor Thomas Menino said in a statement. The fund, unveiled Tuesday, was seeded with a $1 million donation from the financial services firm John Hancock.

As of 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) Wednesday, the fund was up to $7 million, its sponsors said, including donations from more than 8,500 people.

Feinberg, a native of the Boston suburb of Brockton, also ran the BP oil spill fund and the fund for victims of the mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado in 2012.

His peers have called him the world’s foremost expert on disaster compensation, and even before his appointment some had said they expected him to be involved somehow.