No additional devices found at Boston Marathon bombing scene
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (L) speaks to reporters alongside FBI Special Agent in Charge in Boston Richard DesLauriers during a news conference held to discuss the explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
BOSTON (Reuters) - No additional explosive devices were found on the scene of the Boston Marathon after two bombs went off on Monday, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said on Tuesday.