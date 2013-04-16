FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No additional devices found at Boston Marathon bombing scene
April 16, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

No additional devices found at Boston Marathon bombing scene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (L) speaks to reporters alongside FBI Special Agent in Charge in Boston Richard DesLauriers during a news conference held to discuss the explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON (Reuters) - No additional explosive devices were found on the scene of the Boston Marathon after two bombs went off on Monday, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Scott Malone

