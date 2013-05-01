FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congressional committee calls hearing on Boston bombings
#U.S.
May 1, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Congressional committee calls hearing on Boston bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Boston Marathon bombing survivor (L) visits the site of the first bomb explosion on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on May 9 to examine the deadly Boston marathon bombings and their impact on national security.

Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis, Massachusetts Undersecretary for Homeland Security Director Kurt Schwartz and U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman have been asked to testify.

The committee will hold a series of hearings examining the events leading up to last month’s attack, which killed three people and injured 264, as well as the reaction by law enforcement.

“Ultimately the investigation will assess how our efforts have evolved to meet the dynamic terrorist threat of foreign-inspired attacks on our soil, and what changes may be necessary to protect the homeland,” Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said in a statement.

Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Doina Chiacu

