Judge denies bid to move Boston Marathon bombing trial out of city

BOSTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied a bid by the accused Boston Marathon bomber to move his trial out of the city that was the site of the worst mass-casualty attack in the United States since Sept. 11, 2001.

U.S. District Judge George O‘Toole agreed to delay the start of the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev by two months to January, pushing it back after the U.S. holiday season.

Federal prosecutors contend that Tsarnaev killed three people and injured more than 260 with a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs set off at the crowded finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

They also contend that he and older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev killed a university police officer three days later as they attempted to flee the city. Tamerlan died later that night after a gunbattle with police.

The surviving Tsarnaev brother, 21, faces the possibility of execution if he is convicted.