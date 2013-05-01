FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Classmates of Boston bombing suspect detained: source
#U.S.
May 1, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Classmates of Boston bombing suspect detained: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two of the three people taken into custody on Wednesday in the investigation of the Boston Marathon bombings were college classmates of suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev who may have thrown away a knapsack at Tsarnaev’s request, a law enforcement source said.

Both are citizens of Kazakhstan who previously had been held by U.S. immigration officials on suspicion of violating terms of their visas, said the source, who was briefed on the investigation but unauthorized to be identified publicly because the information was under court seal.

The third person taken into custody on Wednesday was a U.S. citizen, and all three were being investigated for actions taken after the April 15 bombings, the source said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Grant McCool

