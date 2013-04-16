FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No claim of responsibility for Boston Marathon bombing: FBI
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2013 / 9:47 PM / in 4 years

No claim of responsibility for Boston Marathon bombing: FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Deslauriers (L) pauses as he stands beside Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick during a news conference a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured more than 170 others in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON (Reuters) - No organization has claimed responsibility for the bombings at the Boston Marathon and the FBI currently has no “definitive information” on suspects, Richard DesLauriers, the agent running the investigation, said on Tuesday.

“At this time there are no claims of responsibility. The range of suspects and motives remains wide open,” said DesLauriers, the FBI special agent in charge in Boston. “We don’t have any definitive information regarding a suspect or suspects. It could be a person, it could be persons.”

Reporting by Aaron Pressman, writing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.