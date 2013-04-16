No claim of responsibility for Boston Marathon bombing: FBI

FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Deslauriers (L) pauses as he stands beside Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick during a news conference a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured more than 170 others in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON (Reuters) - No organization has claimed responsibility for the bombings at the Boston Marathon and the FBI currently has no “definitive information” on suspects, Richard DesLauriers, the agent running the investigation, said on Tuesday.

“At this time there are no claims of responsibility. The range of suspects and motives remains wide open,” said DesLauriers, the FBI special agent in charge in Boston. “We don’t have any definitive information regarding a suspect or suspects. It could be a person, it could be persons.”