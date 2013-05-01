Suspect accused of Boston bombing cover-up denies charges: lawyer

BOSTON (Reuters) - An attorney for Dias Kadyrbayev, one of three men charged on Wednesday with obstructing the investigation into last month’s fatal Boston Marathon bombing, said his client denied doing anything wrong.

“Dias Kadyrbayev absolutely denies the charges,” attorney Robert Stahl told reporters after his client, a 19-year-old Kazakh, was charged in Boston federal court and handed over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.