FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect accused of Boston bombing cover-up denies charges: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 1, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Suspect accused of Boston bombing cover-up denies charges: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - An attorney for Dias Kadyrbayev, one of three men charged on Wednesday with obstructing the investigation into last month’s fatal Boston Marathon bombing, said his client denied doing anything wrong.

“Dias Kadyrbayev absolutely denies the charges,” attorney Robert Stahl told reporters after his client, a 19-year-old Kazakh, was charged in Boston federal court and handed over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.