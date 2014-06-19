Hearing set for friend of accused Boston bomber to seek pretrial release

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

BOSTON (Reuters) - Court officials on Thursday scheduled a detention hearing for a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who was a friend of the accused Boston Marathon bomber and was arrested in May on charges of lying to investigators about the deadly attack.

The man, Khairullozhon Matanov, 23, waived his right to seek release ahead of trial at a hearing earlier this month, with his lawyer noting that the man had lost his job as a taxi driver as a result of his arrest and would have no place to stay.

Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler said at that hearing that Matanov could seek to be released ahead of trial if he were able to find a place to live.

His attorney, who will have the opportunity to argue for Matanov’s release ahead of trial at Monday’s hearing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Matanov, who was granted political asylum by the United States, has pleaded not guilty to one criminal count of destroying records and three counts of lying to officials in a terrorism investigation.

He is not charged with taking part in the April 2013 attack that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Accused bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 20, is being held in a federal prison west of Boston awaiting trial on charges that carry the threat of execution if he is convicted.