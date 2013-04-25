Boston bombers had planned to attack N.Y. next: Mayor Bloomberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Thursday the suspects in last week’s Boston Marathon bombing had intended to attack New York City next.

“Last night we were informed by the FBI that the surviving attacker revealed that New York City was next on their list of targets,” Bloomberg said at New York City Hall. Surviving suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his older, now dead, brother Tamerlan, had built additional bombs beyond those set off at the race, Bloomberg said.

“He and his older brother intended to drive to New York and detonate those explosives in Times Square,” Bloomberg said.