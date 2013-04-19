FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston bomb suspects were brothers: U.S. national security official
April 19, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

Boston bomb suspects were brothers: U.S. national security official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination of handout pictures released through the FBI website on April 18, 2013 show the suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Boston bomb suspects were named as brothers, Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, a U.S. national security official said on Friday.

The official said the older brother died in a shootout with police and the younger one was being sought in a house-to-house search for in the Boston suburb of Watertown.

The brothers had been in the United States for several years, the official said. National security and law enforcement officials said they were leaning toward the theory that the bombings were motivated by Islamist extremism.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Alistair Bell and Vicki Allen

