Jury selection begins for trial of accused Boston bomber's friend

Robel Phillipos, a friend of suspected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is charged with lying to investigators, leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing in his case in Boston, Massachusetts May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

BOSTON (Reuters) - Jury selection is set to begin on Monday for the trial of the last of three college friends of the accused Boston Marathon bomber to face charges relating to a visit the trio made to the suspect’s dorm room three days after the deadly attack.

The trial will focus on a visit Robel Phillipos, 21, and two Kazakh exchange students made to accused bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s room, at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth on April 18, 2013, after the FBI released photos of Tsarnaev and his older brother, identifying them as suspects in the bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260.

The two exchange students, Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev, were found guilty and pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of justice for taking a backpack containing empty fireworks shells from the room and tossing it into a dumpster by their apartment.

Phillipos, a U.S. citizen and resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, faces a lesser charge, that of lying to investigators, with prosecutors contending he initially denied entering Tsarnaev’s dorm room that night. He faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted in U.S. District Court in Boston.

He is not the only person to face criminal charges for lying to investigators during the investigation.

Kyrgyzstan national Khairullozhon Matanov was arrested in May and charged with lying to investigators for playing down his relationship with the Tsarnaev brothers after going to a local police station to say he suspected they were the bombers.

It is unusual for prosecutors to level a charge of lying to investigators, said Thomas Peisch, a partner at the law firm Conn Kavanaugh and former federal prosecutor.

Robel Phillipos (2nd L), a friend of suspected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is charged with lying to investigators, leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing in his case in Boston, Massachusetts May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

“It does seem something of an overreach where the government doesn’t think enough of the misstatement to make it an obstruction charge,” Peisch said.

During Tazhayakov’s July trial, jurors heard testimony about the day that heavily armed law enforcement agents swarmed around the New Bedford, Massachusetts, apartment building where Tazhayakov and Kadyrbayev lived, ordered the pair to remove their shirts and questioned them for hours about their ties to Tsarnaev.

They also heard Tsarnaev’s roommate testify that the three friends went to the dorm room, and Phillipos and Tazhayakov watched television while Kadyrbayev searched through Tsarnaev’s belongings.

The three men are not accused of playing a role in the bombing.

Federal prosecutors also contend that Tsarnaev, 21, and his older brother, Tamerlan, murdered a university police officer on the night of April 18, 2013, as they prepared to flee the city.

Tamerlan died later that night after a gun battle with police, and Dzhokhar briefly escaped, hiding for most of the next day in a drydocked boat while police conducted a manhunt amid a lockdown of much of the greater Boston area.

The surviving brother faces the possibility of execution if he is convicted during a trial set to begin in January.