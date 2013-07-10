Accused Boston Marathon bomber pleads not guilty to all charges

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) police officers stand outside the federal courthouse for the court appearance by accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Boston, Massachusetts July 10, 2013. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev made his first court appearance after being charged with killing three marathon spectators on April 15, and later shooting dead a university police officer. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty to setting off a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs along with his brother at the race’s crowded finish on April 15.

The bombing attack killed three people and injured about 264. Tsarnaev and his older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan, are also accused of killing a fourth person, a campus police officer, three days later when they prepared to flee Boston.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in an overnight gunbattle with police after killing the officer.