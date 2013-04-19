FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search ongoing for second suspect from Boston bombing, police say
April 19, 2013

Search ongoing for second suspect from Boston bombing, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, are looking for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, officials said early on Friday.

“We believe this to be a terrorist. We believe this to be a man who has come here to kill people. We need to get him in custody,” said Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis.

The suspect police are looking for in Watertown is the one seen in images released by the FBI of a man wearing a white cap, Davis said.

The other suspect in those images was killed during a pursuit by officers, police said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

