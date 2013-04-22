FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Senate panel plans hearing on FBI handling of Boston suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee is arranging a hearing into questions surrounding the FBI’s handling of Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev, a Senate aide said on Monday.

Final arrangements had not yet been made but a hearing is in the works and could take place as early as Tuesday, the aide said.

Some lawmakers have accused the FBI of failing to act thoroughly enough after Russia drew its attention to Tsarnaev in 2011. The bureau interviewed the 26-year-old ethnic Chechen but discounted him as a possible terrorist.

Tsarnaev died in a gunfight with police early on Friday morning. He and his younger brother, Dzhokhar, 19, are suspected of carrying out a bomb attack on the Boston Marathon that killed three people and wounded more than 170.

Much of investigators’ attention has focused on a trip to Russia last year by the older Tsarnaev brother, and whether he became involved with or was influenced by Chechen separatists or Islamist extremists there.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Christopher Wilson

