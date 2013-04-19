FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police warn people in Boston suburb not to open doors
April 19, 2013 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Police warn people in Boston suburb not to open doors

Reuters Staff

Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (Reuters) - Massachusetts State Police warned people in the Boston suburb of Watertown not to open their doors and said they would conduct a door-to-door, street-by-street search due to what it called a fluid situation.

It was not immediately clear what connection the warning may have to the Boston Marathon bombings.

A massive police operation was under way in Watertown after a university police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was killed and one man was taken into custody in Watertown.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Lisa Shumaker

