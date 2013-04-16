FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston University says graduate student killed in marathon blast
#U.S.
April 16, 2013 / 10:24 PM / 4 years ago

Boston University says graduate student killed in marathon blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON (Reuters) - The third of the three people killed in Monday’s Boston Marathon bomb blasts was a Boston University graduate student, the university said on Tuesday.

University spokesman Colin Riley declined to provide the student’s name or other identifying details.

The other two victims killed in the back-to-back blasts near the finish line of the storied distance race were Martin Richard, 8, and Krystle Campbell, 29, both from the Boston area. More than 170 other people were hurt by the two explosions.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
