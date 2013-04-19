Second suspect in Boston Marathon bombings surrounded: reports

A photograph of Djohar Tsarnaev, who is believed to be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, is seen on his page of Russian social networking site Vkontakte (VK), as pictured on a monitor and a mobile phone in St. Petersburg April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

(Reuters) - The surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was surrounded by police on Friday in the suburb of Watertown, local media reported.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports, which came after a Reuters witness heard gunfire in Watertown.

The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out Monday’s attack, took a dramatic turn just minutes after authorities announced they were lifting a shelter-in-place order imposed on the entire city of Boston.

A local CBS station, citing Boston Mayor Tom Menino, said the suspect was surrounded by police. The Boston Globe reported it had also been told by a source that police believed they had located the suspect.

Tsarnaev’s brother was killed overnight in a police shootout.