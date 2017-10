Officials take crime scene photos two days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Boston Marathon bomb investigators believe they have identified a suspect from security video taken before the blasts that shows a man depositing a bag on the street where one of the explosions took place and walking away, CNN and the Boston Globe reported on Wednesday, both citing an unnamed source.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the reports.