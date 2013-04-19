FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2013 / 10:27 PM / in 4 years

Massachusetts governor reopens mass transit, lifts stay-in-place order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts State Police trooper crosses the street while law enforcement officials search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said a stay-in-place order for Boston has been lifted and mass transit reopened on Friday afternoon while police pressed ahead with a manhunt for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Timothy Alben told reporters at a joint press conference that authorities are committed to seeing resolution of the Boston Marathon bombing case.

Alben said there was no direct evidence that the suspect at large remains in Boston, although he is believed to still be in Massachusetts.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler

