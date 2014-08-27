Boston Marathon bombing victim marries his nurse

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man badly injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing married his nurse in a weekend wedding, according to the hotel where the ceremony was held.

James Costello met Krista D’Agostino while he was undergoing treatment at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, according to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Hyatt Regency Boston.

Costello suffered serious burns and shrapnel injuries in the blast and underwent multiple surgeries at Massachusetts General Hospital, it said.

A resident of Malden, Massachusetts, he was at the 2013 marathon to support a friend in the race. D‘Agostino was working at Spaulding when Costello arrived.

“One thing that she hates that I always say is I’m actually glad I got blown up,” Costello said on NBC’s “Today” show in December. “I wish everyone else didn’t have to, but I don’t think I would have ever met her if I didn’t, so I’m pretty happy.”

Three people were killed and more than 260 injured when two homemade bombs exploded near the race’s finish line on April 15, 2013. Suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a gun battle with police five days later, and his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is awaiting trial and faces the death penalty if convicted.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday on an outdoor terrace overlooking the city in a Nantucket-themed wedding, and the two performed a rumba for their ceremonial first dance, the hotel said.

They were headed to a honeymoon in Hawaii, the hotel said, adding that much of the wedding was donated, including use of the Hyatt facilities, the wedding dress and men’s attire.

“There is no more deserving couple,” said Philip Stamm, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Boston.