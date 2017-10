U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement on the Boston bombing from the White House in Washington April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will travel to Boston on Thursday to speak at an interfaith service for people who were killed or wounded in a bombing on Monday at the Boston Marathon, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama has canceled a trip planned for Friday to Kansas, the White House said.