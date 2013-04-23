FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wife of dead Boston suspect assisting authorities: lawyer
April 23, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 4 years

Wife of dead Boston suspect assisting authorities: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (Reuters) - Katherine Russell, the wife of deceased Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev, is doing all she can to assist federal authorities investigating last week’s attack, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

“She is doing everything she can to assist with the investigation,” Amato DeLuca, one of her attorneys, said outside his Providence, Rhode Island office. “The report of involvement by her husband and brother-in-law came as an absolute shock to them all.”

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool

