Napolitano says no indication Boston blasts part of broader plot
April 16, 2013 / 7:15 PM / in 4 years

Napolitano says no indication Boston blasts part of broader plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano speaks about the effects of the sequester from the White House in Washington February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said on Tuesday there was no indication that the bomb blasts in Boston, which killed three people and wounded more than 150, were part of a broader plot.

Napolitano said that “out of an abundance of caution” the authorities would keep increased security measures - seen and unseen - in place at transportation hubs.

She urged the American public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any signs of suspicious activity to local law enforcement officials.

Reporting by Deborah Charles and Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Christopher Wilson

