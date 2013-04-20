FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama notified of capture of Boston bomb suspect
#U.S.
April 20, 2013 / 1:48 AM / in 4 years

Obama notified of capture of Boston bomb suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was notified by top aides of the capture on Friday night of the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, a senior administration official said.

Obama, who had described the twin bombings as an “act of terrorism,” stayed out of the public eye after traveling to Boston on Thursday to speak at a memorial service for the victims. But he was updated regularly by his national security team and planned to make a statement later on Friday night, the White House said.

“The president has been notified,” the administration official said after the 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody in a suburban Boston neighborhood after a massive manhunt.

The mood among White House staffers, who stayed late on the job on Friday, seemed to be one of quiet satisfaction, not of elation.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

