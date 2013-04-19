Obama, top federal officials discuss Boston bombing in Situation Room: White House

President Barack Obama speaks at an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was being briefed by more than a dozen of his top advisors about developments in the Boston bombing investigation in the White House Situation Room on Friday, the White House said.

The briefing, which began shortly after 9:45 a.m. EDT and was ongoing, included FBI Director Robert Mueller, National Security advisor Tom Donilon and White House Homeland Security advisor Lisa Monaco.

Joining by video conference were Secretary of State John Kerry, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and CIA Director John Brennan, the White House said.

“This morning’s briefing is a follow-up to the regular briefings that the President received through the night as he was routinely updated on the investigation,” the White House said in a statement.