Former Pennsylvania state trooper kills wife then himself

(Reuters) - A former Pennsylvania state trooper killed his estranged wife on Thursday before taking his own life in a Decatur Township grocery store, according to state police and local media.

Investigators said Mark Miscavish, 51, went to the County Market, where his wife Traci worked, found her in an upstairs office and shot her with a shotgun before shooting himself at about 10 a.m.

Traci Miscavish, 49, filed for divorce on Friday, according to Centredaily.com. Her husband was a state policeman for 15 years, the Web site said.

Mark Miscavish was arrested on January 23 after he allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her, according to Centredaily.com.

Traci Miscavish was granted a protection-from-abuse order while her husband faced charges stemming from the incident, the site said.

Decatur Township is about 130 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.