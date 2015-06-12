U.S. denies Exxon request to reconsider Silvertip oil spill penalty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. oil pipeline safety office on Friday denied a request by Exxon Mobil Corp to reconsider a $1 million penalty for an oil spill into the Yellowstone River in 2011.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a letter to Exxon Mobil that the petition was denied for the spill from the company’s Silvertip pipeline, that leaked about 63,000 gallons (238,480 liters) of crude into Montana’s Yellowstone River.