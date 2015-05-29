FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FAA proposes penalties against Air Methods, Allegiant Air
May 29, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FAA proposes penalties against Air Methods, Allegiant Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it has proposed civil penalties against emergency medical helicopter operator Air Methods Corp and airline Allegiant Air for failing to comply with U.S. regulations.

For Air Methods, it proposed a $91,500 civil penalty for allegedly operating a Bell 407 helicopter that was overdue for an inspection, the agency said in a statement.

For Allegiant Air, owned by Allegiant Travel Co, the FAA said it had proposed a $266,375 civil penalty for allegedly violating drug and alcohol testing regulations.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

