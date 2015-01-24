E-cigarettes in checked luggage pose fire risk, FAA says

A man uses an E-cigarette, an electronic substitute in the form of a rod, slightly longer than a normal cigarette, in this illustration picture taken in Paris, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - E-cigarettes in checked luggage could cause a fire in airliners, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned on Friday.

“In several incidents both inside and outside the transportation industry, e-cigarettes have overheated or caught fire when the heating element was accidentally activated,” the FAA said in a safety alert issued to airlines.

The FAA said it was recommending to airlines that e-cigarettes be carried in the aircraft cabin instead of in checked luggage that goes into the cargo hold where they could cause a serious fire in mid-flight.

E-cigarettes use battery-powered cartridges to produce a nicotine-laced vapor.

“The agency encourages airlines to communicate this new policy to passengers as widely as possible through their websites, press releases, at ticket purchase, during the check-in process and by other established means to inform passengers about hazardous materials regulations and policies,” it added.