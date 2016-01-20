U.S. watchdog says FAA has fallen short on congressional reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two decades of congressionally mandate reforms have failed to make the Federal Aviation Administration more efficient and cost-effective, according to a government watchdog report released on Wednesday.

The 34-page report by the U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General found that FAA’s budget nearly doubled from $8.1 billion in 1996 to $15.9 billion in 2012, even as the agency pursued reforms ordered by Congress, including the adoption of performance-based compensation systems for workers and the contracting out of flight service operations.

The criticism comes as Congress prepares to debate a controversial Republican initiative to transfer control of the national air traffic control system from the FAA to a private nonprofit group.

“FAA’s disappointing reform outcomes are largely the result of the agency’s failure to take full advantage of its authorities when implementing new personnel systems and not using business-like practices to improve its operational efficiency and cost effectiveness,” the report said.

In a memorandum attached to the report, the FAA pointed to its success at reducing costs and boosting efficiency in specific programs, while shouldering a dramatic increase in security-related costs and operational demands since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“Moreover, the agency is continually mandated with new requirements,” the FAA memorandum said.

The inspector general report said the FAA has fallen short on the delivery of new technologies in major programs, including performance-based navigation, as the agency moves toward a next-generation flight system.

”Several underlying and systemic issues - including overambitious plans, shifting requirements, software development problems, ineffective contract and program management, and unreliable cost and schedule estimates - impact FAA’s ability to introduce new technologies and capabilities that are critical to

transitioning to NextGen,” the report said.