Fake doctor gets 23 years for sex assault on 9-year-old Colorado girl

(Reuters) - A Colorado man convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl while posing as an immigration facility doctor to gain access to her family’s home was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Dean Lee, 58, was convicted in August of sexual assault on a child, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, criminal impersonation and invasion of privacy charges, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Lee repeatedly telephoned the Denver-area home of the victim’s family, who are legal Vietnamese immigrants, between August and October 2010 claiming to be an immigration facility doctor who needed to examine the girl.

Lee showed up unannounced at the family home in mid-October 2010 to perform what he said was a check-up on the girl. He then sexually assaulted her in a bedroom and fled before family members realized what had happened.

Investigators later tracked him down through telephone records, prosecutors said.

Police learned during their investigation that a string of unsolved sexual assaults on Vietnamese girls and women in the area during the mid-1990s fit a similar pattern. Lee was ultimately charged over those attacks.

Last month, Lee pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping with a sexual factual basis in those cases. Under a plea deal struck with prosecutors, he was sentenced to a 10-year prison term to run concurrently with his latest sentence.

“Kenneth Lee targeted legal Vietnamese immigrants, because he counted on them to trust their new government and to be too ashamed to report his lascivious, self-satisfying conduct,” Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement.