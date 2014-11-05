U.S. agriculture lender CoBank earnings up 8 percent in third-quarter

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CoBank, a leading lender to U.S. agriculture and the largest cooperative bank within the Farm Credit System, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net income rose 8 percent due to stronger net interest income.

Denver-based CoBank said net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $224.7 million, up from $208.1 million during the third quarter of 2013.

Quarterly net interest income was up 8 percent to $299.2 million.

But the bank warned the market environment remains volatile.

“Competition within the banking industry is intense and continues to exert margin pressure on most institutions,” CoBank’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Engel said in a statement. “The Federal Reserve’s exit from quantitative easing may cause unknown impacts in the months ahead.”

In contrast, the national Farm Credit System - a government-sponsored enterprise and the single largest lender to U.S. agriculture - on Tuesday reported a 2 percent decline in net quarterly income to $1.228 billion. The decrease included a provision for loan losses of $42 million.

However, the FCS did report a 3.5 percent rise in gross loans to $208.051 billion since Dec. 31, 2013, on continued demand for cropland.

CoBank’s average loan volume for quarter rose 7 percent to $75 billion, reflecting increased borrowing from food and agribusiness companies and rural power providers. At quarter-end, 0.61 percent of the bank’s loans were classified as adverse assets, compared with 0.71 percent at Dec. 31, 2013.