FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. agriculture lender CoBank earnings up 8 percent in third-quarter
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 5, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. agriculture lender CoBank earnings up 8 percent in third-quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CoBank, a leading lender to U.S. agriculture and the largest cooperative bank within the Farm Credit System, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net income rose 8 percent due to stronger net interest income.

Denver-based CoBank said net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $224.7 million, up from $208.1 million during the third quarter of 2013.

Quarterly net interest income was up 8 percent to $299.2 million.

But the bank warned the market environment remains volatile.

“Competition within the banking industry is intense and continues to exert margin pressure on most institutions,” CoBank’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Engel said in a statement. “The Federal Reserve’s exit from quantitative easing may cause unknown impacts in the months ahead.”

In contrast, the national Farm Credit System - a government-sponsored enterprise and the single largest lender to U.S. agriculture - on Tuesday reported a 2 percent decline in net quarterly income to $1.228 billion. The decrease included a provision for loan losses of $42 million.

However, the FCS did report a 3.5 percent rise in gross loans to $208.051 billion since Dec. 31, 2013, on continued demand for cropland.

CoBank’s average loan volume for quarter rose 7 percent to $75 billion, reflecting increased borrowing from food and agribusiness companies and rural power providers. At quarter-end, 0.61 percent of the bank’s loans were classified as adverse assets, compared with 0.71 percent at Dec. 31, 2013.

Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.