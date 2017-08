(Reuters) - U.S. net farm income is expected to drop for a third consecutive year in 2016, sinking 17.2 percent to $66.9 billion, the lowest level since 2009, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The updated forecast from the agency's Economic Research Service was down from its August forecast of $71.5 billion and down 46 percent from record profits for the sector of $123.7 billion in 2013.