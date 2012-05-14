Former FBI agent charged with child pornography

(Reuters) - A former FBI agent who has investigated almost every major bomb attack in the United States was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, prosecutors said on Monday in announcing a case that could be potential embarrassment for the agency.

Donald Sachtleben, a former bomb specialist, was arrested last week on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph Hogsett said in a statement.

Sachtleben, 54, has investigated almost every major bomb attack in the United States, including the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, and the United Airlines flight 93 that was hijacked by al Qaeda operatives on September 11, 2001.

“Today’s announcement ... should make clear that no matter who you are, you will be brought to justice if you are found guilty of such criminal behavior,” Hogsett said.

The FBI in Washington deferred comment on the case to its field office in Indiana, where no one was immediately available for comment.

Police allegedly found about 30 images and video files with child pornography at Sachtleben’s home in Carmel on May 3.

Federal and Indiana law enforcement had arrested an individual in Illinois in January for distributing child pornography online. After searching the defendant’s computer and email accounts, police said they were able to trace communication back to Sachtleben.

Sachtleben could face up to 20 years in prison for the distribution charge and up to 10 years for possession.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday. s