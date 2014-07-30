FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia, Maryland on shortlist for FBI headquarters
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 30, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia, Maryland on shortlist for FBI headquarters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is considering relocating its outdated Washington headquarters to one of three potential sites in Maryland and Virginia, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The General Services Administration, which is responsible for federal government office space, said on Tuesday the finalists included locations in Greenbelt and Landover, Maryland, and one in Springfield, Virginia.

The current J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington “is an outdated facility that doesn’t meet the FBI’s needs in terms of space, functionality and modern amenities,” GSA spokeswoman Mafara Hobson said.

The new consolidated facility will allow the agency to operate fully in one state-of-the-art campus, she said.

The hulking Hoover Building has housed the FBI headquarters since 1974. The building has nets rigged to catch falling stone from upper floors, and rainwater floods the basement.

The FBI headquarters staffers have nearly doubled in numbers, to about 17,300, since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. They now are scattered across 40 sites around Washington.

The FBI has been searching for new headquarters since November 2013. All three potential sites were selected because of easy access to major highways and mass transportation.

The FBI and GSA have estimated a cost of about $1.2 billion to buy a site, then design and build a headquarters.

The GSA plans to conduct environmental impact reviews on each of the sites, according to a statement. It will also begin review building proposals from developers.

Reporting by John Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.