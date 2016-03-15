FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says FCC internet privacy proposal could harm broad internet providers
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 15, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's says FCC internet privacy proposal could harm broad internet providers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An AT&T Logo is pictured on the side of a building in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Services said Tuesday a proposal by U.S. communications regulators to impose privacy restrictions on broadband providers like Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), AT&T Inc (T.N), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) is “credit negative.”

Tom Wheeler, chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, last week proposed barring providers from collecting user data without getting consent as part of a privacy proposal for internet use.

Moody’s said internet providers could be “severely handicapped” in their “ability to compete with digital advertisers such as Facebook and Google.”

Under the FCC proposal, Google, Facebook, Twitter and other websites would be able to continue to “collect the same type of data from consumers who access their websites” without user consent, Moody’s said.

”We believe this to be a long-term risk to the current

TV advertising business model, as well as all broadband providers whom also have ad sales exposure,” Moody’s said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.