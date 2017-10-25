FCC to vote to rollback U.S. media ownership rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote at its November meeting to rollback landmark media ownership regulations that limit the ability of companies to own multiple TV stations and newspapers in the same market and remove other restrictions, Chairman Ajit Pai told a congressional panel Wednesday.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The move would be a win for newspaper companies and broadcasters that have pushed for the change for decades, but was criticized by Democrats who said it could usher in a new era of media outlet consolidation. T

The FCC in 1975 banned cross-ownership of a newspaper and broadcast station in the same market, unless it granted a waiver, to ensure a diversity of opinions.

The FCC allowed existing ownership structures to remain in place.