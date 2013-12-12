FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
With split vote, U.S. FCC starts review of rules on in-flight phone use
December 12, 2013 / 8:53 PM / 4 years ago

With split vote, U.S. FCC starts review of rules on in-flight phone use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to launch the review of technical rules that regulate the use of cell phones during airplane flights.

Two Republican commissioners dissented from their three Democratic colleagues, although all commissioners expressed reservations about the social implications of allowing phone calls during flights.

“Let me clear about what’s going on here. Nothing will be different on your flight tomorrow. We’re seeking comments on a proposal,” said Tom Wheeler, chairman of the FCC, which oversees the use of airwaves and regulates the wireless industry.

The Department of Transportation, which oversees the aviation industry, is now planning its own review to possibly ban phone calls even if the FCC rules to make them technically feasible.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler

